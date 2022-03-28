Telehouse opens the doors at fifth docklands facility

Telehouse acquired the facility less than 12 months ago and said that at full capacity it will have invested £223 million in developing the facility, marking its largest investment in Europe to date.

Telehouse said its total investment in the Docklands campus would reach £1 billion by 2025.

Commenting on the Telehouse South opening, Seigo Fukuhara, European bloc chief and managing director, KDDI Europe and Telehouse Europe said: “London Docklands remains an important strategic location for us and one of the most critical interconnection points in the world. As businesses continue to accelerate their digital transformation post-pandemic and demand for digital services grows, Telehouse South offers enterprises greater efficiency through scalable hybrid cloud infrastructure, with faster access to data and applications and the flexibility to grow.”

Located at the campus in London Docklands, Blackwall Yard, Telehouse South is the provider’s largest facility and on phase one offers capacity for 668 racks. It has an initial power capacity of 2MW, which is due to increase to 2.7MW when an additional data hall comes online at the end of next year.

At full buildout, the 31,000 sqm facility will provide 12,000 sqm of colocation space and a total power capacity of 18MW.

A network of 7,000 dark fibres across two diverse routes interconnects Telehouse South with the existing four data centres, which together host an ecosystem of more than 900 partners, including leading internet exchanges, cloud service providers, internet service providers and content service providers.

Kevin Restivo, EMEA director of data centre research at CBRE said: “Data centres have evolved from a ‘meet me’ room into connectivity-rich facilities that organisations in the media and gaming sectors require to deliver latency-sensitive applications.

“London Docklands now offers the most connectivity options in the UK and, indeed, Europe. It conveniently sits alongside fibre going to Africa and Northern Europe. As such, the market is used for peering of traffic for the UK as well as Europe and the rest of the world. Moreover, investments in terrestrial and subsea cable connectivity in the UK are substantial and ongoing.”

Kurtis Lindqvist, CEO at LINX added: "We are proud to be supporting the growth and expansion of the Telehouse campus further with the launch of the Telehouse South facility. We will have peering and private interconnect solutions in place from day one, allowing Telehouse customers hosted there, access to LINX and the 850+ networks we have connected to our London infrastructure."