BDx sets sights on Singapore with HQ relocation

CEO Braham Singh said of the move: “As BDx continues to expand, we selected Singapore as our new global headquarters to tap into the island-state’s excellent infrastructure, support of digitally focused projects and critical agencies, along with its unrivaled global connectivity through a multitude of international undersea cables and Next Generation National Broadband Network (NGNBN)."

Owned by I Squared Capital, BDx said its decision was due to its heightened activity in Singapore, however the city state has had a series of data centre-related challenges to contend with over recent years and even implemented a moratorium on new data centre projects in 2019. That lifted at the start of this year and applications are now being assessed again.

Last year BDx said entered into an agreement with Red Dot Analytics to digitalise BDx’s Asia-Pacific data centres. The two said at the time that their work would lead to "greater efficiency and sustainability". BDx has also 360°View, which saw a new release earlier this year to provide the carbon-related math for any building, data centre, power utility, or sustainable forestry programs that connect to it.

Announcing the news on its HQ, BDx said it would also triple its investment in the city state by increasing its Singapore-based regional workforce by 100%. The leadership presence in Singapore will rise from 20% to 90%, which BDx said would allow company executives to be "more ingrained with Singapore’s technology landscape".

Singh added: “Singapore’s vibrant ecosystem, stability, and highly skilled tech talent pool align with our goals and values as we navigate our rapid growth trajectory across Singapore and other key and emerging regions.”