Seaborn expands into the NJFX cable landing station campus

“Utilising North American networks at NJFX allows Seaborn a savings it can share. Aside from the no cross connect fee model there is a competitive wholesale marketplace available. Many carriers have special pricing they can make available to their end users which are not generally available," said Gil Santaliz (pictured), CEO of NJFX.

"A good example is our US Banking customers which embrace the extra level of security by having their own dark fibre at NJFX interconnecting their core network nodes and using NJFX as their hand off to subsea cables connecting Europe and now LATAM through Seaborn.”

The news comes as network diversity and transparency become increasingly critical to the uptime of networks. The Seabras cable which became ready for service in 2017 has created a bypass Miami & Caribbean option since its inception.

“We are pleased to be participating in this unique, carrier neutral ecosystem NJFX has created to deepen our relationship with the wholesale carrier community as well as provide the enterprise customers optionally for access to diverse terrestrial networks and our Seabras-1 subsea cable system," said Steve Orlando, CEO of Seaborn.

"This is an exciting opportunity to reach new customers with flexibility and scale while driving end-user enablement at this world-class facility.”

Now from NJFX, the system can bypass New York City, Newark, Philadelphia or any another potential network congestion point in North America by using the 25 physical network operators connected at NJFX.

“In today’s rapidly changing connectivity landscape, network operators realise that having access to diverse subsea and terrestrial options is the foundation of their ability to reach new customers and penetrate new markets," said Felix Seda, general manager of NJFX.

"Leveraging Seaborn as a gateway, LATAM-based ISP’s can seamlessly bypass Florida/NYC to reach NJFX and interexchange traffic with our European and US based providers”