Quantum Switch Tamasuk to develop data centres in Saudi Arabia

QST, a data centre developer, already has significant investments in the Kingdom with two data centre campuses currently under construction.

Under the terms of the agreement with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), each new facility will represent significant and incremental data centre capacity as the Kingdom aims to position itself digitalisation hub in the region.

“We thank QST that came to the table with the perfect mix for us - global data centre experience combined with local infrastructure development expertise, a real commitment to excellence and focus on sustainable investments," said Bassam Al Bassam, deputy minister of MCIT for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We are confident that these new data centres will accelerate our own green digitalisation plans in the Kingdom.”

The new facilities will be designed to meet the demands of hyperscale cloud service providers, international gaming and media platforms as well as global content delivery networks with the aim to attract them to relocate their main regional hubs to Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the data centres will host government digital infrastructure development initiatives, including the Saudi Internet Exchange Point scheme as well as serve as centres for co-location of Saudi Arabian government workloads.

“We are honoured to be awarded this contract by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," said Tim Bawtree, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Switch.

"With expertise gained through the design, build and operations of over 4 million square feet of data centres, we understand the challenges and know how to find the right solutions to deliver this strategic project for the MCIT.”

The design build and operation of these campuses will also create demand for highly skilled workers which QST has pledged to fill with least one third of Saudi Arabian nationals. In support of this QST will create dedicated training and skills development plans.

Additionally, local contractors and suppliers will be used for construction wherever possible with QST using its international supply-chains and talent when specific skills and expertise cannot be locally sourced.

“We are committed to the QST - MCIT partnership, combining Tamasuk’s financial capacity and development expertise with Quantum’s undoubted technical knowledge and reputation with international hyperscalers to become the pre-eminent Saudi data centre developer and operator,” added Matthew Nathan, CEO of Tamasuk.

QST and MCIT confirm that the new sites will feature the latest designs to minimise cooling requirements, connecting solar PV facilities, as well as securing renewable energy sources to further enhance sustainability.