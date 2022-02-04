Goldman Sachs invests in Brazilian data centre platform Elea Digital

The undisclosed deal is aimed at boosting the growth of Elea Digital and the increase in capital aims to accelerate the standardisation and improve existing infrastructure, in Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo, Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro, as well as further develop Elea Digital's geographic footprint.

Piemonte Holding and the private credit business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management was reached last October 2021, with the parties signing an investment agreement. Since then, Brazilian antitrust and telecom regulators CADE, the Brazilian Competition Authority, and Anatel, the National Telecommunications Agency, issued transaction approval in December 2021.

At the time of the announcement, Elea Digital said that its main focus is to support the development of cloud computing and 5G technologies, by upgrading and building a digital infrastructure that sits at the edge and extends the central cloud within various regions of Brazil.