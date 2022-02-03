Urs Schaeppi steps down from Swisscom

The details of those activities are still under wraps but Schaeppi will continue to advise Swisscom until the end of 2022.

He said of his decision: “I have had a wonderful time in the most exciting industry and one of the most fascinating companies in Switzerland. He has been with Swisscom for 23 years and CEO for nine. From the emergence of mobile phones in the 90s to the sophisticated smartphone, fast networks and cloud data, technology and the way we communicate have changed tremendously, both privately and in business."

Schaeppi joined the mobile communications division in 1998 as head of commercial business and in 2006 was appointed CEO of Swisscom Solutions. Soon after this he was appointed head of enterprise customers.

He added: "From the emergence of mobile phones in the 90s to the sophisticated smartphone, fast networks and cloud data, technology and the way we communicate have changed tremendously, both privately and in business. Now is the right time for a change. It has always been a privilege and a great pleasure for me to have experienced this rapid development at such close quarters and to have played my part in it. I would like to thank all the employees, customers and partners for the trust they have placed in me. I will of course stay in touch with the many colleagues at Swisscom and in our industry.”

As for Schaeppi's successor, the board has elected group head of infrastructure, network and IT, Christoph Aeschlimann. The computer science graduate and MBA holder is also a member of the board.

He began his professional career as a software developer at financial services provider Odyssey. Before joining Swisscom, he also worked for software developer ERNI in different managerial positions, initially as MD Switzerland, then as CEO of the group

He said: "As Urs Schaeppi's successor, I am aware that I have some very big boots to fill and high expectations to live up to. I am delighted to accept this challenge and know I can rely on an outstanding management team. Working alongside my 20,000 motivated Swisscom colleagues, I am ready to give the best for our customers.”

Michael Rechsteiner, chair of the board, added: “Urs Schaeppi is directly linked to Swisscom’s success story. Over the past 23 years, he has played a key role in shaping our company on its journey from a telephone provider to an integrated ICT group, and I would like to express our considerable gratitude to him for this."