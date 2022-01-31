maincubes extends AMS01 data centre to AMS-IX via EasyAccess

As a result, maincubes customers who have a point of presence (PoP) in maincubes' AMS01 facility will be able to connect directly to AMS-IX via a EasyAccess connection, enabling users to reduce latency and optimise their Internet traffic routing.

“Having one of world’s largest Internet Exchanges available in our data centre is an important enrichment of our Ecosystem and will for sure be appreciated by our customers and prospects,” said Joris te Lintelo, senior vice president of international sales at maincubes.

AMS-IX's EasyAccess service makes it easier for organisations to connect to AMS-IX Amsterdam, only requiring a physical network presence in one of the more than 200 EasyAccess enabled data centres.

In addition, they do not need to have equipment in a location with an AMS-IX PoP and EasyAccess bundles the price of the peering port with the transport to AMS-IX Amsterdam into one package.

“We are very pleased with this expansion of our EasyAccess footprint," said Aleksander Mitrov, head of product at AMS-IX.

"By enabling maincubes AMS01, located at the Schiphol-Rijk data centre campus, for EasyAccess, we make it easy for Internet service providers, telecom operators, hosting companies and other Internet businesses to cost-effectively connect to AMS-IX Amsterdam and exchange traffic with more than 880 networks from all over the world.”

In related news, January saw AMS-IX confirm that it exchanged over 26,85 exabytes of data in 2021, up 18% from 2020.

Though this demonstrates significant growth, the company notes that it is less than the 35% growth witnesses in ‘Corona year’ 2020, indicating that the growth of the Internet has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The traffic patterns recorded at the AMS-IX exchange are a good indicator of global Internet use.