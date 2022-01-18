GTR breaks ground on first UK campus

Located at Slough Trading Estate, GB One will comprise three individual facilities, making it the largest such development in the area once complete. The three centres will be capable of operating individually or as one interlinked facility, with each building accommodating more than 5,375 square metres of net technical area and 13.5 MW IT load.

“The data centre sector is experiencing phenomenal growth and is evolving at a rate we’ve never seen before," said Franek Sodzawiczny, Founder and CEO of the KKR-backed GTR.

“GTR is in the unique position of having an equity capital commitment with KKR's third global infrastructure fund. This gives us the flexibility to not only fund projects rapidly but to also offer continuity of support to our customers across multiple facilities and locations. We are motivated to get our first UK data centre up and operational and are delighted to be partnering with SEGRO to help achieve this.”

Plans were first unveiled in June when SEGRO reached an agreement with GTR to develop its first UK-based facility.

James Craddock, SEGRO’s managing director for Thames Valley, said: “Over the last 100 years Slough Trading Estate has evolved in terms of the customers based there. Data centers are part of the latest evolution, breathing new life into the estate alongside some of our more traditional customer base. Our data center team is looking forward to using its unrivalled sector experience to work with GTR to create this state-of-the-art facility at Slough Trading Estate."

The Berkshire town of Slough is also home to facilities operated by Yondr Group, Equinix and Virtus Data Centres. Airspan, which makes open radio access network (open RAN or O-RAN) equipment for mobile operators, said it would build a 5G innovation lab at its existing site in Slough, back in May of last year.