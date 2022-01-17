Edge Centres acquires DC Matrix

Through the deal, Edge Centres adds an additional two edge data centres to its portfolio, located in Sippy Downs, Queensland, and on the Gold Coast. Both facilities are currently under development, which DC Matrix began in October 2021, and are due to launch in late in 2022.

The new Gold Coast facility named EC20, will be Edge Centres’ largest data centre in Australia with a capacity of 3.4MW. In line with existing Edge Centres facilities EC20 will be designed, built, and operated with a dual focus on sustainability and connectivity.

“It’s great to have two private Australian businesses going forward together, working in harmony to create synergies for the future of the country’s edge data centre industry. Secondly, the acquisition is going to enable both existing partnerships and new opportunities for Edge Centres to double - or even triple - in the next five years,” said Adam Gibson.

“Leveraging DC Matrix’s facilities, partners, staff, expertise, and other assets - including the sites north and south of Brisbane - creates powerful synergies with Edge Centres to help deliver on the next stages of the company’s development.”

Gibson joins Edge Centres teams from DC Matrix where he served as chief digital infrastructure officer, as Edge Centres' new chief of operations for Australia.

Edge Centres data centre sites are efficient facilities and free from reliance on the local utility grid thanks to innovative UPS and battery technology, as well as solar power generated onsite.

In addition, site selection and interconnectivity are also key to the successful delivery of Edge Centres’ mission. The company delivers high-speed, redundant, carrier-neutral fibre interconnections from each site to major internet exchanges.