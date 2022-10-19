A night to remember - the 2022 Global Carrier Awards winners revealed

Taking place at Indigo at The O₂ in London, executives from the telecoms, tech and ICT space, came together to honor some of the biggest accomplishments from across the industry over the last 12 months.

Hosted by chair of the judging panel, Carl Roberts with co-presenters CEO of Capacity Media, Ros Irving; Michelle Senecal de Fonseca of Citrix Systems; Gina Nomiellini, chief product marketing officer at Globalgig, and Editor at large of Capacity Media, Alan Burkitt-Gray and Deputy Editor Natalie Bannerman, 33 trophies were taken home on the night!

Featuring a touching tribute to Ukraine, a silent auction in aid of Telecoms Sans Frontières, World Cup giveaways, it was night of celebration and revelry.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Global & Regional

Best African Wholesale Carrier

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Best Asia Pacific Wholesale Carrier

NTT

Best Central and Eastern European Wholesale Carrier

Telekom Srbija

Best Latin American/Caribbean Wholesale Carrier

GoldConnect

Best Middle East Wholesale Carrier

Kalaam Carrier Solutions

Best North American Wholesale Carrier

NTT

Best Pan-European Wholesale Carrier

Exa Infrastructure

Best Data Centre Provider

Green Mountain

Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Data

Orange International Carriers

Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Voice

Orange International Carriers

Best Internet Exchange Provider

DE-CIX

Innovation & Technology

Best Anti-Fraud Innovation

Orange International Carriers

Best Blockchain/Security Innovation

Colt, Console Connect, Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone

Best Cloud Innovation

Console Connect

Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation

Open Access Data Centres

Best Data Service Innovation

Deutsche Telekom

Best IoT Initiative

Bridge Alliance, Singtel & Ericsson

Best Mobile/5G Service Innovation

Singtel

Best Network Technology & Software Development

RtBrick

Best OTT/Hyperscaler Partnership

Ufinet

Best Subsea Innovation

Sparkle

Best Voice/UCaas Service Innovation

Telxira

Wholesale Innovation Disruptor of the Year

GoldConnect

Projects

Project of the Year – Subsea

Southern Cross Cables

Project of the Year – Terrestrial

Deutsche Telekom and Orange International Networks

Sales & Marketing

Best Marketing Campaign

Colt Technology Services

Best Marketing Team

Console Connect

Best Social Media Campaign

AGW for Robi Axiata - Airtel Bangladesh

Best Wholesale Sales Team

Gamma

Special Recognition

Best Environmental, Social, Governmental Initiative

Oordeoo Algeria

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative

Orange

Best Strategic Acquisition

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Lifetime Achievement Award

Mr Ali Amiri

Congratulations to all this year's winners as well as all those who made the shortlist.