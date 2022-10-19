A night to remember - the 2022 Global Carrier Awards winners revealed
The 2022 Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) celebration took place last night during this year's Capacity Europe conference.
Taking place at Indigo at The O₂ in London, executives from the telecoms, tech and ICT space, came together to honor some of the biggest accomplishments from across the industry over the last 12 months.
Hosted by chair of the judging panel, Carl Roberts with co-presenters CEO of Capacity Media, Ros Irving; Michelle Senecal de Fonseca of Citrix Systems; Gina Nomiellini, chief product marketing officer at Globalgig, and Editor at large of Capacity Media, Alan Burkitt-Gray and Deputy Editor Natalie Bannerman, 33 trophies were taken home on the night!
Featuring a touching tribute to Ukraine, a silent auction in aid of Telecoms Sans Frontières, World Cup giveaways, it was night of celebration and revelry.
The full list of winners can be found below:
Global & Regional
Best African Wholesale Carrier
Liquid Intelligent Technologies
Best Asia Pacific Wholesale Carrier
NTT
Best Central and Eastern European Wholesale Carrier
Telekom Srbija
Best Latin American/Caribbean Wholesale Carrier
GoldConnect
Best Middle East Wholesale Carrier
Kalaam Carrier Solutions
Best North American Wholesale Carrier
NTT
Best Pan-European Wholesale Carrier
Exa Infrastructure
Best Data Centre Provider
Green Mountain
Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Data
Orange International Carriers
Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Voice
Orange International Carriers
Best Internet Exchange Provider
DE-CIX
Innovation & Technology
Best Anti-Fraud Innovation
Orange International Carriers
Best Blockchain/Security Innovation
Colt, Console Connect, Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone
Best Cloud Innovation
Console Connect
Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation
Open Access Data Centres
Best Data Service Innovation
Deutsche Telekom
Best IoT Initiative
Bridge Alliance, Singtel & Ericsson
Best Mobile/5G Service Innovation
Singtel
Best Network Technology & Software Development
RtBrick
Best OTT/Hyperscaler Partnership
Ufinet
Best Subsea Innovation
Sparkle
Best Voice/UCaas Service Innovation
Telxira
Wholesale Innovation Disruptor of the Year
GoldConnect
Projects
Project of the Year – Subsea
Southern Cross Cables
Project of the Year – Terrestrial
Deutsche Telekom and Orange International Networks
Sales & Marketing
Best Marketing Campaign
Colt Technology Services
Best Marketing Team
Console Connect
Best Social Media Campaign
AGW for Robi Axiata - Airtel Bangladesh
Best Wholesale Sales Team
Gamma
Special Recognition
Best Environmental, Social, Governmental Initiative
Oordeoo Algeria
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative
Orange
Best Strategic Acquisition
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
Lifetime Achievement Award
Mr Ali Amiri
Congratulations to all this year's winners as well as all those who made the shortlist.