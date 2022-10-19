Free Trial
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Capacity Media is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group.
News

A night to remember - the 2022 Global Carrier Awards winners revealed

Natalie Bannerman
October 20, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
MicrosoftTeams-image.png

The 2022 Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) celebration took place last night during this year's Capacity Europe conference.

Taking place at Indigo at The O₂ in London, executives from the telecoms, tech and ICT space, came together to honor some of the biggest accomplishments from across the industry over the last 12 months.


Hosted by chair of the judging panel, Carl Roberts with co-presenters CEO of Capacity Media, Ros Irving; Michelle Senecal de Fonseca of Citrix Systems; Gina Nomiellini, chief product marketing officer at Globalgig, and Editor at large of Capacity Media, Alan Burkitt-Gray and Deputy Editor Natalie Bannerman, 33 trophies were taken home on the night!


Featuring a touching tribute to Ukraine, a silent auction in aid of Telecoms Sans Frontières, World Cup giveaways, it was night of celebration and revelry.

The full list of winners can be found below: 


Global & Regional

Best African Wholesale Carrier 

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Best Asia Pacific Wholesale Carrier        

NTT

Best Central and Eastern European Wholesale Carrier   

Telekom Srbija

Best Latin American/Caribbean Wholesale Carrier

GoldConnect

Best Middle East Wholesale Carrier

Kalaam Carrier Solutions

Best North American Wholesale Carrier

NTT

Best Pan-European Wholesale Carrier  

Exa Infrastructure

Best Data Centre Provider         

Green Mountain

Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Data   

Orange International Carriers

Best Global Wholesale Carrier – Voice

Orange International Carriers

Best Internet Exchange Provider            

DE-CIX

Innovation & Technology


Best Anti-Fraud Innovation

Orange International Carriers

Best Blockchain/Security Innovation     

Colt, Console Connect, Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone

Best Cloud Innovation  

Console Connect

Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation         

Open Access Data Centres

Best Data Service Innovation    

Deutsche Telekom

Best IoT Initiative

Bridge Alliance, Singtel & Ericsson

Best Mobile/5G Service Innovation       

Singtel

Best Network Technology & Software Development     

RtBrick

Best OTT/Hyperscaler Partnership         

Ufinet

Best Subsea Innovation

Sparkle

Best Voice/UCaas Service Innovation    

Telxira

Wholesale Innovation Disruptor of the Year      

GoldConnect

Projects


Project of the Year – Subsea     

Southern Cross Cables

Project of the Year – Terrestrial

Deutsche Telekom and Orange International Networks

Sales & Marketing


Best Marketing Campaign         

Colt Technology Services

Best Marketing Team

Console Connect

Best Social Media Campaign     

AGW for Robi Axiata - Airtel Bangladesh

Best Wholesale Sales Team       

Gamma

Special Recognition


Best Environmental, Social, Governmental Initiative      

Oordeoo Algeria

Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative       

Orange

Best Strategic Acquisition          

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Lifetime Achievement Award    

Mr Ali Amiri

Congratulations to all this year's winners as well as all those who made the shortlist.

Tags

News NewsInfrastructure and NetworksServicesSoftware and AutomationWirelessEnterprise & WANESGMessagingInvestment & Finance
NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
More from across our site
Load More