The 2022 Power 100 - open for submissions!

Capacity team
April 04, 2022 09:00 AM
Capacity’s annual power listing, featuring the top 100 people from across the wholesale telecoms space, is back and as ever we're inviting the industry to nominate.

Launched in 2019, the Power 100 is ulitmate list of the who's who in the global carrier and ICT community. We want to know who is driving significant change in their sector and why? What innovative projects have they been part of and what makes them unique.

This list is your chance to tell us who the key players are, be they carriers, vendors, service providers, data centre, mobile and messgaing, internet exchanges, tower, satellite, subsea, networking, wireless, software, investment/private equity, hyperscalers or all-around disruptors.

We encourage as many of you to get involved as possible, be you senior telecoms analysts, consultants or entrepreneurs; as long as you actively work within the telecoms/tech/ICT space and can demonstrate your achievements in the industry.

Selected by the Capacity editorial team, the final list will be announced in the June/July issue of Capacity Magazine.

Entries are selected based on the merit of each submission, not on the number of nominations, therefore please only submit one entry per person.

The deadline for nominations is Monday 16th May 2022, 5pm BST. Due to production deadlines, no extensions will be given!

Last updated on April 18, 2022 01:04 PM
