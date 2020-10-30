DartPoints acquires Metro Data Centers for growth in Dublin, OH

The acquisition expands DartPoints’ footprint with data centre infrastructure capabilities. The facility offers colocation, cloud and carrier-neutral connectivity solutions. The company did not release the financial terms of the acquisition.

In August 2020, DartPoints revealed its strategy to build and acquire edge interconnection and colocation facilities in the Southwest, Southeast, Upper Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

DartPoints will continue to execute its strategy through acquisitions and deploying edge colocation data centres in order to develop regional carrier-neutral aggregation points.

The acquisition of MDC expands DartPoints’ regional presence and offers customers edge colocation solutions that are not available in the market today.

“The acquisition of MDC is a prime example of how we are executing on our strategy for regional growth aimed at improving interconnectivity,” said Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints.

“MDC’s solutions enable DartPoints to immediately deliver our capabilities into this exciting market and surrounding locations.

“The MDC team has a long history of bringing innovative solutions to their customers, and we look forward to having them continue their work as a part of the DartPoints team.”

The company said MDC allows DartPoints to accelerate its ecosystem into Central Ohio leveraging its existing strategic partnerships.

“We are excited to join the DartPoints team to expand services to our existing customers, as well as additional customer segments which need improved network performance,” said Rob Kopp, co-founder and president of Metro Data Centers.

“Our team is fully committed to integrate our solutions with the expanding DartPoints’ portfolio of interconnection points and providing communities in Central Ohio with innovative and best-in-class solutions.”

In June 2020, DartPoints announced its Eastern Iowa edge colocation data centre interconnection point was ready for service.

In August 2020, the company announced enhancements to its regional interconnection capabilities in Texas with LOGIX Fibre Networks. DartPoints and LOGIX Fibre Networks are both portfolio companies of Astra Capital Management.