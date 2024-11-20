Metro Connect USA 2025: Networking redefined for digital infrastructure leaders

The carefully curated programme goes beyond traditional networking, creating a relaxed yet purposeful environment for industry leaders, decision-makers, and investors. With over 55% of participants actively seeking partnerships and investment opportunities, the Social Agenda promises to be a strategic powerhouse.

Why this year’s social agenda stands out

The agenda combines professional insight with informal networking, ensuring attendees have access to critical market knowledge while forging meaningful relationships.

Unlock investment potential : Connect with key players, including private credit firms and fibre providers, in spaces designed to catalyse deals.

Gain expert insights : Exclusive meetups tackle pressing industry issues like cybersecurity, FTTH, and middle-mile fibre development.

Strengthen bonds over barbecue : Events like the Beer & BBQ reception and ocean-view networking dinners highlight how the best deals can emerge in casual settings.

VIP opportunities: Invite-only events, such as the Bank Street Private Dinner, offer unmatched access to top-tier investors and executives.

This year also introduces tailored meetups for women in digital infrastructure, data centre leaders, and professionals addressing broadband supply chain challenges.

Where business and connection converge

Metro Connect USA’s Social Agenda exemplifies the power of personal relationships in shaping strategic partnerships. Attendees will leave not just with new contacts but with concrete opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Secure your spot

To view the full agenda and register for this essential event in digital infrastructure, visit Metro Connect USA’s Social Agenda. Don’t miss the chance to turn conversations into collaborations.