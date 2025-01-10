Indosat and ZTE bring digital connectivity to Indonesia’s remote regions

This partnership aims to tackle Indonesia's complex geographical challenges and bring high-speed communication to remote regions, enabling millions to access reliable mobile voice and data services for the first time.

With over 17,000 islands, Indonesia faces significant barriers in building traditional wired communication networks due to rugged terrain and high costs.

This lack of infrastructure has left many areas disconnected, limiting economic growth and societal development.

Indosat and ZTE have addressed these challenges by deploying over 550 ultra-capacity backbone microwave links, covering nearly 80% of major cities and remote islands.

The solution integrates advanced features like ZTE’s multi-frequency Ultra Broadband Antennas (UBA), customised Branching Units, and energy-saving technology. Built to withstand Indonesia’s harsh weather, the equipment ensures reliable performance and scalable capacity upgrades.

Kevin Chen, sales director of PT. ZTE Indonesia said: “We believe this successful collaboration will breathe fresh life into Indonesia's digital transformation journey.

“When residents in remote areas went online and enjoyed high-quality internet service, we were as excited as they were. ZTE is committed to exploring new possibilities in communication, contributing to Indonesia’s digital economic growth.”

This initiative has already enhanced Indosat’s subscriber numbers, particularly in remote areas. Backhaul capacity in regions like Sumatra and Kalimantan now reaches 2-3 Gbps, with peaks of 6 Gbps.

Improved connectivity has unlocked economic opportunities, boosted tourism, and supported advancements in education and healthcare, the company says.

Desmond Cheung, CTO of Indosat said: “At Indosat, we are committed to bridging the digital divide. By deploying advanced technology, we are unlocking opportunities for economic and social progress, creating a brighter digital future for Indonesia.”

