Indosat and Huawei complete first large-scale core network consolidation

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) has partnered with Huawei to complete a core network consolidation project in Jakarta.

The project, which involved over 100 million users across 26 core locations throughout Indonesia, was completed in 14 months.

The transformation to a cloud-native core network is the first of its kind on such a large scale, will benefit customers in rural and remote regions ensuring faster download speeds and reduced latency for regions like Kalimantan and Central Java.

Desmond Cheung, director and chief technology officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, commented, "We’re humbled to create another benchmark for the telecommunications industry. The core network consolidation project is a testament to our commitment to delivering a world-class digital experience to our customers. With the completion of this initiative, we believe we can consistently deliver a marvellous experience to our customers while paving the way towards our mission of connecting and empowering every Indonesian."

George Gao, president of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, stated, "Thanks to our close and in-depth cooperation, we are very pleased to witness a great achievement in completing such a large-scale and complex network consolidation in a short period of time. Huawei will continuously support Indosat to enhance network connectivity, accelerate service innovation, and create industry value in digital transformation, achieving greater business success."

Leveraging leading telco cloud-native technology, the project introduced both bare metal containers and an innovative dual-engine container solution, enabling the large-scale commercialisation of 5G core networks. This dual-engine solution unifies the management of virtual machines (VMs) and containers on a single platform, allowing Indosat to seamlessly introduce new containers through capacity expansion, significantly reducing the time required for service rollout and improving time-to-market (TTM).

The collaboration between Indosat and Huawei has led to the deployment of future-proof core networks capable of supporting the 5G-A intelligent and hyper-distributed architecture. This not only meets current network demands but also lays the groundwork for introducing advanced 5G features and services for both consumer (toC) and business (toB) users.