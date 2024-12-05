Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison enlists Nokia to support 4G, 5G network upgrades

The deal, which runs from 2025 to 2027 will see Nokia provide solutions from its AirScale equipment portfolio, including multiband radios and high-capacity baseband solutions, to expand IOH’s network.

Nokia will also supply its FastMile Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions in strategic regions to provide wider broadband access for homes and offices for millions of Indonesians.

Subscribe today for free

Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison said: “At Indosat, our purpose is to empower Indonesia, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to connect more people and make digitalisation accessible to everyone. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, we aim to provide reliable connectivity.”

The pair said that Nokia’s AI and machine learning-augmented solutions will help IOH streamline its network investments.

“This partnership is a pivotal step toward integrating AI into our ecosystem, paving the way for smarter, more efficient networks that will shape Indonesia’s digital future and elevate the quality of life for every Indonesian,” Sinha added.

“By leveraging our state-of-the-art AirScale portfolio solutions and AI-driven capabilities, we are empowering IOH to build a robust, future-ready network,” said Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia. “This deal not only reinforces our leadership in advanced mobile networks space but also deepens our commitment to supporting Indonesia’s digital transformation and growing mobile ecosystem.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia and Kyndryl partner to boost enterprise data centre networks