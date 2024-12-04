Kyndryl and Nokia partner to boost enterprise data centre networks

The pair are looking to empower enterprises, helping them modernise and expand data centre networks by jointly offering Kyndryl ’s network portfolio with Nokia ’s data centre networking solutions.

Paul Savill, global network and edge computing practice leader at Kyndryl, said: “As enterprises face increasing workloads due to hybrid IT environments, AI adoption, and high-performance computing, the demand for highly reliable, low-latency, and secure connectivity has never been greater.

“Our expanded portfolio of solutions with Nokia underscores the critical role that robust

data centre network infrastructure plays in driving IT modernisation. From leveraging AI-driven network automation to extending capabilities at the edge, our comprehensive, end-to-end network services empower enterprises to mitigate future risks, meet regulatory requirements, and accelerate their technology transformation journey."

The partners cited IDC figures that enterprises are rapidly investing in data centre networks, forecasting the market segment to reach $41.43 billion by 2028.

Nokia and Kyndryl will look to support the increased demand by offering solutions that support performance for evolving workloads driven by technologies like AI, while also keeping data secure.

Nokia’s Event-Driven Automation (EDA) will be integrated with Kyndryl Bridge, an AI-powered digital business platform to provide data centre operators with enhanced observability of their entire tech environment.

Federico Guillén, president of Nokia Network Infrastructure, said: “Our strategic partnership with Kyndryl will enable the provision of comprehensive data centre network solutions that cater to the evolving needs of these enterprises, by combining our leading IP and Optical portfolios and service provider experience with Kyndryl’s global reach and expertise in enterprise IT infrastructure services.”

