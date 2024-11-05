ZTE's ultimate services add value to European and American networks

In the era of booming digital economy, the communications network service industry is developing rapidly, becoming an important driving force for global economic growth. This trend is especially obvious in the European and American communications industry. In the face of new challenges such as increasing network capacity requirements, rising energy consumption, and increasing complexity of network operation and maintenance, Wang Zhao, Vice President of ZTE and General Manager of Engineering Services in Europe and the Americas, said that ZTE always adheres to the development philosophy of focusing on customer value, continues to pursue excellent network quality and user experience based on the global end-to-end network delivery system and digital & intelligent network deployment solutions, and is committed to helping customers achieve service transformation and upgrade in the new era, enhancing market competitiveness, and embracing the prosperity and development of the European and American markets.

With the global end-to-end network delivery system, achieving win-win results in the new era of digital and intelligent networks in Europe and America

With over 39 years of management practice in engineering service projects, ZTE has built an end-to-end engineering service system that runs through the "planning, construction, optimisation, maintenance, and operation" of communication networks. To meet the development requirements of the industry, ZTE actively promotes the digital and intelligent process during the full lifecycle of network services, achieves "simplified" network deployment and "ultimate" user experience, and helps European and American operators achieve win-win results in the new AI era.

Under the trend of digital and intelligent integration, communication network engineering is striding towards highly automated, intelligent, and sustainable development. ZTE's innovative intelligent Engineering Project Management System (iEPMS) helps improve network construction efficiency. For example, the iEPMS matches the scenario of OSP delivery projects, user information, technical solutions, and design specifications, and automatically generates an end-to-end HLD design through AI big model data training. This facilitates efficient network design delivery in Germany, significantly improving data reliability and delivery efficiency.

Site construction, reconstruction, test, optimisation, and acceptance are the core of network deployment. Based on the idea of "all-domain digital and intelligent collaboration with single-domain intrinsic autonomy", ZTE has explored a digital and intelligent mode of site delivery through the combined use of the digital site deployment platform iTech and end-to-end intelligent delivery tools. Taking the project in a European country as an example, the VMAX-R, Wireless Network Precision Planning Platform, implements accurate planning, and provides comprehensive analysis reports covering various scenarios such as network coverage analysis, capacity analysis, coverage pre-evaluation, and weak-coverage site distribution.

Talents play a core role in project delivery. Therefore, ZTE has established a three-level human resource support system on the national, regional, and global levels, which includes 10,000+ network deployment engineers. At the same time, ZTE has worked closely with more than 800 high-quality partners in European and American regions to actively explore win-win models and continuously improve engineering service quality. In addition, ZTE's global logistics and delivery capabilities are combined with intelligent manufacturing to ensure efficient production through intelligent production bases and big data platforms.

Building international "superb networks" to achieve new customer values

As a driver of digital economy, ZTE has delivered over 3000 projects in European and American regions, providing high-quality networks and efficient services for more than 120 operators and more than 600 million users. This benefits from a strong partner team, abundant resource pools, advanced digital platforms, and a reliable supply chain. In European and American regions, ZTE has worked with partners to build multiple "superb networks" for customers to continuously improve user experience, such as the 5G and the broadband networks deployed in Europe.

In recent years, there has been strong demand for broadband deployment in Europe and Latin America, and the EU has proposed the Gigabit social vision. ZTE has been committed to promoting the digital development of broadband networks in the European and American OSP markets for nearly ten years, and its OSP services cover European and American regions. By 2024, ZTE has delivered over 50000 kilometers of OSP services and provided communications services for millions of users. With rich delivery experience, end-to-end delivery capabilities, and good collaboration with customers and partners, ZTE has helped customers accelerate FTT x evolution, provide innovative home services, and promote transmission modernisation and upgrade in a Latin American country. By 2024, ZTE has delivered over 40000 kilometers of OSP services in this country, covering more than 80 administrative regions in multiple cities, benefiting millions of users, and helping customers build a future-oriented infrastructure.

In Italy, ZTE provides comprehensive 4G/5G services for WindTre, and has successfully completed the dual-network convergence project that customers consider to be the hardest in Europe, setting the fastest record of swapping over thousands of sites in a single month. This project has won industry awards for multiple times, including the first place in independent third-party network evaluations and the PMI (China) Outstanding Project Award. At the recent IPMA Global Forum 2024, ZTE was also invited to share its project management experience in Italy's WindTre project.

While adhering to high-quality development, ZTE also actively implements the concept of sustainable development. In Türkiye, ZTE's IPTV/OTT digital video platform for Türk Telekom was selected in 2023 by the UN Global Compact into Practical Cases of Promoting Sustainable Development of Projects and Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals. ZTE worked with the customer in the green lithium battery reconstruction project, which has not only brought significant performance improvement to the customer’s networks, but also achieved green and sustainable network development. Recently, this project won the International Green Energy Pioneer Project Award at the Zero-Carbon Mission International Climate Summit 2024.

Looking into the future, ZTE will continue to adhere to the strategic goals of double "beyond" (beyond industry standards, beyond customer expectations) and double "zero" (zero negative comments on services, zero complaints from customers), and implement the five-dimension measures of "ultimate services, green innovation, quality and security, digital and intelligent operation, and resilient organisation" globally in the network services field. ZTE will work with global partners to promote continuous development and innovation in the field of communications network services, and make more efforts to build a more sustainable and prosperous future in European and American regions.