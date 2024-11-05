Telecom Egypt, Egypt’s first integrated telecom operator and one of the largest subsea cables operators in the region, and the Medusa Submarine Cable System, a neutral and independent Mediterranean submarine infrastructure operator, have signed an agreement to extend Medusa to the Red Sea. The 8,760 km long submarine cable, which will land in the Egyptian city of Port Said by the end of 2025, will be connected to the Red Sea landing stations of Suez, Zafarana, and Ras Ghareb through Telecom Egypt’s extensive terrestrial crossing network.