NewsWire
In the face of new challenges, ZTE always adheres to the development philosophy of focusing on customer value
07 August 2024: Telecom Egypt, Egypt’s market-leading telecom operator, announces that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Mada Communications (Mada®), a leading telecoms solutions provider, to be its preferred strategic international SMS service provider.
Riyadh, 5th June 2024 – center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of the stc Group, announces that it has completed the acquisition of 100% of CMC Networks Mauritius and 49% of CMC Networks South Africa. CMC is a global service provider offering market leading networking solutions across Africa and the Middle East.
Telecom Egypt partners with Huawei Cloud to host Huawei’s first public cloud in Egypt and Northern Africa21 May 2024: In a significant step towards accelerating Egypt's digital transformation strategy, Telecom Egypt, a leading communications and information technology service provider, and Huawei Cloud have successfully joined forces to launch Huawei’s first locally based public cloud platform in Egypt and Northern Africa.
To help you gain seamless entry into Asian markets, Zenlayer and Equinix are teaming up to empower your business with comprehensive, global connectivity solutions.
In October 2023, Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel) made the headlines when it announced its planned acquisition of Horizon Telecom. Today, the company officially operates as part of the Glo Fiber brand. So, what’s the story?
Javier Lacasa has been named as executive president for wholesale telecoms carrier UFINET.
As the exclusive partner for stc Kuwait, the partnership aims to empower businesses with scalable and efficient communication solutions.
e&, Telecom Egypt, Telin and a major Indian operator have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a consortium with the aim to develop the ICE IV Project.
The phenomenon of artificially inflated traffic (AIT) in the SMS industry has created enormous issues and disputes between operators, aggregators, and enterprise marketers. The “out-of-any-measure” number of generated volumes has led the market to a series of problems, creating hesitations, and second thoughts about the SMS as an affordable and effective communication media.
center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of the stc Group, announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CMC Networks, a global service provider offering market leading networking solutions across Africa and the Middle East.
NetIX strengthens its position and connections to the Asia Pacific region to offer broader global solutionsNetIX, a global distributed platform for connectivity and peering solutions has announced partnerships with two APAC-based network service providers.
Telecom Egypt, Egypt’s first integrated telecom operator and one of the largest subsea cables operators in the region, and the Medusa Submarine Cable System, a neutral and independent Mediterranean submarine infrastructure operator, have signed an agreement to extend Medusa to the Red Sea. The 8,760 km long submarine cable, which will land in the Egyptian city of Port Said by the end of 2025, will be connected to the Red Sea landing stations of Suez, Zafarana, and Ras Ghareb through Telecom Egypt’s extensive terrestrial crossing network.
Telecom Egypt has launched its new WeConnect ecosystem, providing agile access to Egypt’s extensive subsea cable infrastructure.