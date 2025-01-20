iBASIS and NOS expand partnership to boost communications and security

The new multi-year agreement builds on four years of collaboration in international voice, IPX, mobile data, and messaging services, while introducing advanced initiatives like SMS Firewall deployment.

Since the partnership began in 2020, iBASIS has leveraged its extensive platform to deliver its services to NOS.

These include enhanced fraud protection, real-time monitoring, and improved transparency across international operations. The collaboration has fueled significant achievements, including a 62% increase in roaming data traffic in 2024 compared to 2022.

“iBASIS has consistently demonstrated their dedication to adding value across multiple facets of our international operations,” said Frédéric Missotten, director wholesale at NOS.

“Their expertise, synergetic offerings, and technical support have driven significant improvements in service quality.

“By deepening our collaboration, we are now poised to capitalise on messaging monetisation opportunities, including A2P SMS and RCS, unlocking new avenues for innovative messaging channels.”

A key component of the expanded partnership is the deployment of an advanced SMS Firewall solution.

iBASIS has become the authorised carrier for monetising NOS’s A2P (application-to-person) SMS traffic, safeguarding revenue through enhanced monitoring of traffic entry points, detection of leaks, and prevention of SMS fraud such as “smishing” (SMS phishing).

“Our partnership with NOS is rooted in mutual trust and a shared vision of delivering cutting-edge services,” said Patrick George, CEO at iBASIS.

“By combining our global platforms, capabilities, and dedicated teams, we’re enabling NOS to maintain their leadership in the market while driving innovation and value for their customers.”

