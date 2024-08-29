iBASIS appoints Patrick George as new CEO

George will replace Alexandre Pébereau, who has decided to step down from his operational role as CEO of the Tofane Global Group and iBASIS but will remain a shareholder of Tofane Global Group.

Pébereau said: “After founding Tofane Global thanks to investors who believed in us and leading iBASIS through significant transformation, growth, and success, I believe it is time to pass the leadership to trusted hands as I pursue new opportunities in the industry and beyond. I am proud of our achievements and confident in the Board’s direction and in my successor.”

Pébereau will continue to contribute to the strategy of the company as Chairman of the Supervisory board.

The Supervisory Board also named Roland Haidner, current CFO of iBASIS as general manager and Group CFO for both Tofane Global Group and iBASIS.

The leadership transition is designed to drive iBASIS through its next phase of growth and innovation within the global communications industry.

George added: “Maintaining the stability and confidence of our investors and customers is crucial to iBASIS’s growth trajectory.

“We are aligned with the interests of all our stakeholders—especially our outstanding team of experts globally—and will continue expanding our leadership and delivering exceptional services and solutions to all our customers and partners.”

