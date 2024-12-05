iBASIS partners with Paradise Mobile to boost Caribbean connectivity

A three-year agreement sees iBASIS serve as the exclusive partner for both outgoing international voice traffic from Paradise Mobile’s network to international destinations and incoming traffic from international destinations to Paradise Mobile’s network.

Cesar Cabarcos, chief regulatory and partnerships officer at Paradise Mobile, said: “This strategic collaboration with iBASIS demonstrates our commitment to providing unparalleled connectivity and communication solutions across Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. Cost efficiency without sacrificing reliability and international expertise is important to our customers, and iBASIS delivers that perfect blend of service.

“Not only does iBASIS allow us to meet our customers’ needs most effectively and immediately, it also provides us the scalability and agility to compete and grow in the region.”

Paradise Mobile is a new player in the telecoms space. Only founded in 2020, the operator provides services, including 5G, to users in Bermuda.

The mobile operator has brought in iBASIS to help its rapid expansion across the Caribbean, including its upcoming launch in the Cayman Islands.

Paradise Mobile will leverage iBASIS solutions including its Voice Quality Testing tool to ensure optimal service performance.

“We’re excited to support Paradise Mobile’s vision as they expand their innovative cloud-based, fully virtualised mobile network in the Caribbean,” said Edwin van Ierland, COO of iBASIS. “As a greenfield operator, they have unique needs to provide reliable global coverage to meet the growing needs of their customers. We also share the same focus of achieving greater performance and scalability in a very quick manner.”

