iBASIS and Claro Perú partner for exclusive A2P SMS monetisation

Through this agreement, iBASIS will serve as the exclusive gateway for all internationally originated A2P SMS traffic into Claro Perú’s network, a top mobile operator in Peru.

Claro Perú will designate iBASIS as the single-entry point for aggregating and delivering international A2P SMS traffic within its network.

Meanwhile, iBASIS’s Messaging Managed Services will also support Claro Perú in maximising revenue from A2P traffic.

The partnership also highlights the substantial opportunity for operators to harness the growth of the A2P messaging market by utilising authorised SMS termination routes.

Claro Perú, director of the corporate marketing, Mariano Orihuela Medrano, said: “At Claro Perú, we are delighted to collaborate with iBASIS, an industry leader recognised for its dedication to quality and optimised customer service to mobile operators.

“This strategic initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to continually expand and enhance all aspects of our A2P messaging business. We focus on innovating and ensuring a high-quality and secure experience to push further adoption of the channel.”

IBASIS, COO, Edwin van Ierland, added: “Claro Perú has been a catalyst for change, driving innovation and enhancing customer satisfaction. We are thrilled they have chosen iBASIS as their exclusive gateway for international A2P traffic termination. By implementing our advanced A2P SMS monetisation solution, they gain control over the delivery of all international A2P SMS traffic into their network and drive SMS revenues in a sustainable manner.

“This decision aligns with our commitment to fostering sustainable A2P messaging growth and will enable Claro Perú to leverage our multi-channel monetisation capabilities, including RCS, in the future."

The move comes as, in 2022, A2P SMS represented 96.6% of global business messaging traffic, with worldwide A2P SMS spending projected to reach $35.36 billion by 2027.

Meanwhile, the global A2P messaging market is expected to expand to $84.8 billion by 2029.

