DE-CIX expands US presence with new IX in Houston

This expansion establishes the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America and brings high-performance connectivity to a previously underserved market.

Subscribe today for free

Located at DataBank’s Westway Park campus, DE-CIX Houston will offer 100G ports and low-latency connections to over 150 networks in neighbouring Dallas and beyond.

The facility provides remote peering to all DE-CIX locations across North America, Europe, and further afield, as well as direct access to cloud service providers and Microsoft Azure Peering Service for optimised MS365 cloud performance.

“With our expansion into Houston, we continue to build on our commitment to bring seamless connectivity to underserved markets,” said Ed d’Agostino, VP of DE-CIX North America.

“This move strengthens our position in Texas and marks a critical step in bridging connectivity gaps, serving East Texas and Southern Louisiana with low-latency interconnections.”

Houston, despite its economic strength and over 40 data centres, was previously the largest US city without an IX proportional to its market size. DE-CIX Houston addresses this gap, creating a new interconnection corridor between Houston and Dallas while also establishing potential new gateways to Mexico.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering scalable and resilient solutions for enterprises in the region and beyond,” said Raul K. Martynek, CEO of DataBank.

“Integrating DE-CIX’s Internet Exchange capabilities into our ecosystem enhances connectivity and reduces latency, providing seamless access to global networks.”

DE-CIX now operates nearly 60 locations worldwide, connecting networks in over 100 countries. Its Houston launch underscores its mission to enable global interconnectivity while addressing regional connectivity challenges.

RELATED STORIES

DE-CIX and GCX strike subsea infrastructure partnership

DE-CIX expands to Brazil, launching internet exchanges in São Paulo, Rio

DE-CIX and Altice boost Lisbon’s status as a major data hub