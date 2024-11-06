DE-CIX and GCX strike subsea infrastructure partnership

The strategic partnership will see DE-CIX India leverage GCX’s extensive global subsea infrastructure more efficiently international demand from international customers.

“This partnership reflects our commitment towards expanding our global reach while providing top-notch services to our wide array of customers,” said Sudhir Kunder, chief business officer at DE-CIX India. “We look forward to working closely with GCX and creating a mutually fast-paced digital environment for everyone.”

DE-CIX will be able to access GCX’s four submarine cable systems, FA-1, FALCON, HAWK, and FNAL, which provide high-capacity connectivity across the Middle East, Asia, the US, and Europe.

“This collaboration enables GCX to further expand its market presence in India, leveraging its strong foundation to deliver superior performance and reliability,” said Vineet Verma, president at GCX for Middle East and India. “With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological advancement, GCX is poised to set new standards in the industry, ensuring seamless and efficient interconnection services for its global clientele.”

