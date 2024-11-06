DE-CIX and GCX strike subsea infrastructure partnership
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

DE-CIX and GCX strike subsea infrastructure partnership

Ben Wodecki
November 06, 2024 02:28 PM
Digital render of a section of a subsea internet cable on the seabed
Adobe Stock

Internet Exchange operator DE-CIX has partnered with submarine cable firm GCX to resell the IX’s India’s services to end global end customers.

The strategic partnership will see DE-CIX India leverage GCX’s extensive global subsea infrastructure more efficiently international demand from international customers.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


“This partnership reflects our commitment towards expanding our global reach while providing top-notch services to our wide array of customers,” said Sudhir Kunder, chief business officer at DE-CIX India. “We look forward to working closely with GCX and creating a mutually fast-paced digital environment for everyone.”

DE-CIX will be able to access GCX’s four submarine cable systems, FA-1, FALCON, HAWK, and FNAL, which provide high-capacity connectivity across the Middle East, Asia, the US, and Europe.

“This collaboration enables GCX to further expand its market presence in India, leveraging its strong foundation to deliver superior performance and reliability,” said Vineet Verma, president at GCX for Middle East and India. “With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological advancement, GCX is poised to set new standards in the industry, ensuring seamless and efficient interconnection services for its global clientele.”

RELATED STORIES

DE-CIX and Altice boost Lisbon’s status as a major data hub

DE-CIX expands to Brazil, launching internet exchanges in São Paulo, Rio

GCX partners with Sonata Software for transformation of its enterprise operations

Topics

NewsAsia PacificSubseaCable
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe