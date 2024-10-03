DE-CIX expands to Brazil, launching internet exchanges in São Paulo, Rio

The new DE-CIX Brazil will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the DE-CIX Group and will commence operations with exchanges in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Subscribe today for free

“We are delighted to be entering Brazil, a massive market with 165 million internet users and more than ten thousand networks,” said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX. “Internet service providers (ISPs) and enterprises alike will be able to leverage local, regional, and international interconnection opportunities, especially with the US and Southern Europe — where we already have many Brazilian networks at our exchanges.”

The two new Brazilian IXs will offer enterprise-grade interconnection services and will be interconnected, allowing customers to access peering and cloud connectivity solutions remotely in-country.

Both the IXs will be directly interconnected with DE-CIX New York and DE-CIX’s IXs in Southern Europe, enabling users to reach networks from around the world.

The Brazilian IXs will be hosted in multiple data centres in each location. The Sao Paulo IX will be located in the Elea Data Centres SPO1, the Equinix SP4, and the Ascenty SP4 facilities. The Rio IX will operate from the Elea Data Centres facility RJO1 and the Equinix RJ2 data centre.

Both are expected to be operational in Q2 2025.

“DE-CIX is proud to be bringing our complete portfolio of high-performance interconnection services to Sao Paolo and Rio de Janeiro to support the continued digital transformation of the Brazilian economy, one of the strongest economies in the world,” Ivanov added.

RELATED STORIES

DE-CIX Jakarta is now live

DE-CIX Frankfurt breaks record at 17Tbps