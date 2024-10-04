DE-CIX and Altice boost Lisbon’s status as a major data hub
Saf Malik
October 04, 2024 10:14 AM
Theresa Bobis.png

Altice Wholesale Solutions and DE-CIX have unveiled a strategic partnership to expand DE-CIX's Internet Exchange (IX) in Lisbon, boosting the city's role as a vital telecommunications hub in Europe.

Announced at the Atlantic Convergence conference, this collaboration will allow Altice LDV’s customers to connect with thousands of local and global networks through the DE-CIX platform, which already hosts Southern Europe’s largest neutral interconnection ecosystem.

Theresa Bobis, regional director of Southern Europe at DE-CIX said: “The distributed design of the DE-CIX platform allows data traffic to be exchanged closer to end-users, ensuring lower latency and greater resilience,” Bobis said, adding that it promotes further digitalisation through accessible content and cloud services.

The new Altice LDV data centre will offer open, carrier-neutral interconnection for Lisbon, facilitating easy connectivity with cable landing stations, teleports, data centres, and terrestrial networks.

This will mark DE-CIX’s third premium-enabled site in the city, providing expanded carrier and data centre-neutral services.

“We are very pleased to have DE-CIX’s platform available to our customers in Altice LDV. With DE-CIX’s impressive footprint and with the connectivity brought by this new data centre, we will push the number of networks collocated and interconnected in Lisbon,” added Alexander Freese, COO at Altice.

Topics

NewsEuropeData Centres
