DE-CIX and Altice boost Lisbon’s status as a major data hub

Announced at the Atlantic Convergence conference, this collaboration will allow Altice LDV’s customers to connect with thousands of local and global networks through the DE-CIX platform, which already hosts Southern Europe’s largest neutral interconnection ecosystem.

Theresa Bobis, regional director of Southern Europe at DE-CIX said: “The distributed design of the DE-CIX platform allows data traffic to be exchanged closer to end-users, ensuring lower latency and greater resilience,” Bobis said, adding that it promotes further digitalisation through accessible content and cloud services.

The new Altice LDV data centre will offer open, carrier-neutral interconnection for Lisbon, facilitating easy connectivity with cable landing stations, teleports, data centres, and terrestrial networks.

This will mark DE-CIX’s third premium-enabled site in the city, providing expanded carrier and data centre-neutral services.

“We are very pleased to have DE-CIX’s platform available to our customers in Altice LDV. With DE-CIX’s impressive footprint and with the connectivity brought by this new data centre, we will push the number of networks collocated and interconnected in Lisbon,” added Alexander Freese, COO at Altice.

