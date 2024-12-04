Cubic Telecom and Skylo launch satellite connectivity for vehicles

The collaboration enables seamless communication capabilities for connected vehicles, including location tracking, remote diagnostics, vehicle unlocking, and emergency communications.

The partnership leverages Skylo’s global satellite network, which ensures uninterrupted connectivity by seamlessly switching between cellular and satellite networks.

This feature is critical for vehicles operating in remote or underserved areas, providing reliable communication for essential applications.

The initiative utilises standards-based NB-NTN chipsets and an efficient messaging protocol to maximise satellite connectivity benefits, supporting over 21 million vehicles connected by Cubic in 190+ countries.

Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom said: “By integrating Skylo’s NTN capabilities with our software-defined vehicle solutions, we are elevating critical vehicle communications to new heights of energy efficiency, smart technology integration, and robust security.

“This collaboration allows us to optimise energy usage, harness cutting-edge smart technologies, and reinforce security measures, ensuring our customers can rely on secure connectivity whether on the road or in remote areas—especially during emergencies.”

The partnership will particularly enhance emergency communications, offering real-time, reliable connectivity during critical situations. This could prove invaluable for disaster response teams and life-saving missions.

Skylo CEO Parthsarathi Trivedi added: “Skylo’s partnership with Cubic is a key enabler for OEMs to seamlessly bridge satellite and cellular networks for remote vehicle monitoring and control, emergency messaging, and roadside assistance.

“Our standards-based solution provides the predictability and reliability automotive OEMs need as they integrate satellite connectivity into their multi-year product roadmap.”

Skylo’s solution operates using licensed mobile satellite service (MSS) spectrum, delivering continuous coverage in remote areas without impacting mobile operators’ cellular spectrum or causing network interference.

This approach ensures no exclusion zones and addresses cellular network gaps, further solidifying the partnership’s ability to deliver robust, global vehicle connectivity.

