Hrvatski Telekom, Nokia launch 5G API platform to speed app development

HT will connect its network to Nokia’s “Network as Code” platform to encourage developers to use its 5G network assets to create and monetise new consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.

The pilot project aims to encourage the use of software-based 5G networks, which are programmable through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), providing developers with standardised access to network functions without having to navigate complex underlying network technologies.

By potentially removing that burden, HT and Nokia believe developers will be able to create new value and applications faster for their customers.

“Ensuring high-performing networks, foundational for the launch of new use cases across industries and businesses not only Croatia but across the globe, is essential for developers in creating new game-changing applications,” said Boris Drilo, chief information technology officer at HT.

Among those already taking advantage of the pilot projects include Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, which connected its API to Hrvatski Telekom’s 5G network to provide access to an array of network and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions.

“Offering a simplified developer experience is key to making network APIs commercially attractive,” said Matija Ražem, VP of business development, at Infobip.

Another leveraging the joint project is Elmo, which creates teledriving technology. Elmo used it to access Infobip's communications API and Nokia’s Quality of Service on Demand capability to shore up video connections for its teledriving tech.

“Through tremendous collaboration with Nokia, Infobip, and Hrvatski Telekom, we are overcoming network challenges, such as peak time overload which can degrade video quality, to ensure the flawless connectivity required for remotely and securely operating Elmo vehicles, even during periods of high network traffic,” said Enn Laansoo Jr, founder and CEO of Elmo.

Shkumbin Hamiti, head of network monetization platforms, cloud and network services at Nokia said: “With Nokia’s Network as Code platform and open and growing ecosystem of API partners, Hrvatski Telekom will benefit from having more choice, flexibility, and extreme automation to create new value for its customers.”

