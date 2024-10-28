Chunghwa Telecom chooses Nokia for 5G network expansion in Taiwan

Nokia will upgrade CHT’s network, utilising its 5G AirScale portfolio to provide improved coverage and capacity for the operator’s customers.

“CHT continues to evolve its 5G network to deliver best-in-class connectivity experiences to its customers and maintain our market-leading position in Taiwan,” said Dr. Chung-Yung Chia, VP of Chungwa’s network technology group. “This new improved deal with our technology partner, Nokia, will prepare our network for the 5G-Advanced era with higher performance, AI-powered intelligence, and lower energy consumption.”

Nokia and CHT enjoy a historic partnership, having worked together since the 2G era and more recently, on 5G projects in Taiwan.

The expansion of their work together will see CHT use Nokia's AI-powered MantaRay solutions, including MantaRay SON for network optimisation and automation.

Nokia will also deploy its 7250 interconnect router (IXR) to support baseband aggregation at CHT sites to help meet the growing demand for CHT's business services.

“This expanded deal will help Chunghwa Telecom enhance its network performance, capacity, and robustness and maintain its leading position and prepare for network evolution,” said Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia

Our energy-efficient AirScale portfolio and the AI-powered MantaRay solutions will also support CHT’s sustainability efforts by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.”

