Nokia and RACSA launch Costa Rica’s first 5G network

This deployment, which uses equipment from Nokia’s AirScale portfolio, is set to benefit both urban and rural communities across Costa Rica.

The new 5G network promises faster internet speeds and ultra-low latency, opening the door for a wide range of innovations across industries such as healthcare, education, public safety, and energy.

The initial rollout includes 30 sites in key urban centres like San José, Cartago, and Limón, with plans to expand to 170 sites later this year, and eventually up to 500 sites.

Mauricio Barrantes, general manager of RACSA, highlighted the importance of this development, saying: “The utilisation of Nokia technology represents a pivotal step in Costa Rica's digital transformation which RACSA has been playing a key role in for the last 103 years.

By deploying the first 5G network in the country, we are not only improving connectivity for businesses and government entities but also enhancing the quality of life for our citizens.”

Nokia’s comprehensive solutions, including Massive MIMO radios, remote radio heads, and base stations, are central to the network’s robust architecture.

The deployment also incorporates Nokia’s MantaRay Network Management and FastMile 5G receivers, enhancing both network performance and user experience.

Bruno Leite, head of Latin America and mobile networks at Nokia added: “We are excited to be collaborating with RACSA to bring 5G to Costa Rica for the first time. Our extensive portfolio of solutions will ensure a fast, efficient rollout and will pave the way for exciting new opportunities across various sectors.”

Beyond improving connectivity, the 5G network will drive Costa Rica’s economic growth by enabling cutting-edge IoT applications and providing high-performance Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) to businesses and consumers. This is especially important for remote regions lacking traditional telecom infrastructure.

