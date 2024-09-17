Vertiv Names Frank Poncheri as chief human resources officer

Vertiv has appointed Frank Poncheri as its chief human resources officer.

Poncheri joined the company from construction materials manufacturer Owens Corning where he spent a decade across various roles, most recently as VP of human resources and integration.

At Vertiv, Poncheri will lead the company’s HR strategy development and execution, reporting directly to CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi.

“As Vertiv continues to drive innovation and industry leadership, our continued success is heavily influenced by the quality of our teams,” Albertazzi said.

“To provide our customers with the highest experience and deliver on our promise to our investors, cultivating employees that will thrive in our high-performance culture is critical. I am confident that Poncheri will help us foster a world-class organisation.”

Earlier in his career, Poncheri served as a senior specialist for employee relations at GE Aerospace. He was also previously a human resources specialist for the Columbus Blue Jackets ice hockey team.

Poncheri obtained two degrees from The Ohio State University, Max M. Fisher College of Business: a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Labor Relations & Human Resources.

“This is an exciting time to be in the critical digital infrastructure space and an opportune time to secure the right talent,” Poncheri said.

“I look forward to furthering Vertiv’s position in this industry, by leading HR strategy and equipping employees with the tools and environment that will enable individual and company growth.”

