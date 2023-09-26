Vertiv expands operations into Norway to support Green Mountain

The move, Vertiv says, is testament to its commitment to delivering sustainable and scalable infrastructure to meet the increasing demands of customers and end users.

As part of its expansion plans, Green Mountain has embarked on the OSL2-Hamar project which involves the construction of a data centre in Hamar, Norway.

The OSL2-Hamar site will be powered by 90MW of renewable hydropower energy, with the potential to scale up to 150MW to accommodate future growth and will be enabled to provide balancing services to support the grid.

The facility is set to deploy its first MW building in November 2023.

"As we expand our operations in Norway and support Green Mountain's remarkable growth in Northern Europe, Vertiv is proud to play a pivotal role in providing efficient and scalable infrastructure solutions and services," said Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv for EMEA.

"This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge data centre technologies and exceptional customer support.

“Together, we are shaping the future of data centres while driving innovation, enhanced efficiency, and business growth."

Vertiv has partnered with Green Mountain since 2020, providing efficient thermal management and power solutions, even amidst the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The OSL2-Hamar project is a monumental challenge that requires collective efforts and strong partnerships, thus we extend our sincere appreciation to Vertiv for its exceptional support,” said Green Mountain’s CEO Svein Atle Hagaseth.

“Vertiv’s unwavering commitment and expertise has been instrumental in driving the success of this initiative and we value their partnership in shaping the future of environmentally friendly data centres.”