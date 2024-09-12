Lynk Global shakes up leadership as satellite firm eyes rapid expansion

Satellite direct-to-device provider Lynk Global has shuffled its executive team, with chief commercial officer Dan Dooley now the company’s CEO.

Charles Miller, Lynk’s former CEO and co-founder is now Lynk’s chair of the board, while John M. Olson, a former two-star Air Force General joins as its new president of strategic development.

Lynk said the executive team shuffle is “designed to position the company to rapidly scale its satellite production and global commercial efforts.”

As Lynk’s new CEO, Dooley will be accountable for the company’s strategy, all day-to-day operations, and commercial activity.

He’s been at the company since 2021 and helped expand its strategic partnerships with global mobile network pperators including Rogers , TurkCell, Spark and Telstra, among others.

“Lynk’s mission is to enable MNOs to eliminate connectivity gaps for all of their existing and new subscribers globally, expanding beyond the geographical and economic limitations of terrestrial cell towers,” said Dooley.

“As CEO of Lynk, our team will continue to build on our commercial success and focus on scaling our satellite development process – both are key to Lynk’s growth.”

Olson, meanwhile, joins Lynk having served as the mobilisation assistant to the chief of space operations in the US Space Force.

He was also the first ever chief data and AI officer for the Department of the Air Force, ensuring the implementation of AI and machine learning projects for both the Air Force and Space Force.

“I look forward to rapidly implementing innovative and responsive solutions across our public, private, and government client ecosystems to unleash the power and potential of this disruptive technology while positioning Lynk for long-term success in close partnerships with our customers, the entire board and leadership team, and our key partners across the globe,” Olson said.

Part of its steps towards expansion saw Lynk announce in February plans to become a publicly listed company through a business combination agreement with Slam Corp.

Once the deal closes, the combined company will be named Lynk Global Holding and will be listed on the Nasdaq.

“As the co-founder of Lynk, I feel extremely fortunate to have built the team that discovered and invented satellite direct-to-standard-phone technology,” Miller. said “We proved the technology, changed national and international policy, and created a new category within the satellite and mobile wireless industries that could impact the lives of billions.”

