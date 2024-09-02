Empyrion Digital expands to Japan, plans 25MW AI data centre in Tokyo

Data centre operator Empyrion Digital (formerly Empyrion DC) is expanding to Japan with plans to build an AI-focused data centre for local financial services groups.

The 25MW data centre, dubbed JP1, will be housed in a five-storey building in the capital Tokyo, spanning some 21,000 square metres.

The site will provide infrastructure for Japanese financial firms to power their generative AI and high-performance computing workloads. It’ll benefit from strong local fibre connectivity and direct access to the city’s internet exchange.

“Entering the Japan market is a significant milestone for Empyrion Digital. Japan is a key market for digital innovation in Asia, and we are excited to contribute to its growth with JP1 in Tokyo,” said Mark Fong, CEO of Empyrion Digital.

“Our expansion into Japan signifies our commitment to providing world-class, future-ready digital infrastructure that meets the diverse needs of our hyperscale and enterprise customers while continually improving sustainability and innovation.”

Announcing the new site and its Japanese expansion, Empyrion Digital said the move “underscores its focus” to provide digital infrastructure for Asian markets where the availability of land and power are constrained.

The Tier III, carrier-neutral facility will also house advanced cooling technologies to improve energy and water usage efficiency to reduce the site’s environmental impact.

Construction on the Tokyo data centre is set to commence in 2025 before becoming operational in late 2027.

Empyrion’s JP1 site adds to Tokyo’s already sizable data centre market. The company cited CBRE figures that suggested the city’s o-location market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Empyrion Digital’s Japan project is being supported by private equity firm Seraya Partners.

“As the fourth largest economy in the world, Japan continues to be an important destination for infrastructure investments,” said James Chern, managing partner and CIO of Seraya Partners.

“Seraya is excited to support Empyrion in securing trophy assets like JP1 Tokyo, demonstrating our team’s abilities in originating and developing these highly differentiated projects.”

Empyrion broke ground on a 30,714 sqm data centre site in South Korea last June, located in Yangjae-dong in the capital Seoul, near the city's technology and business hubs.

