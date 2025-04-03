Amazon to launch Project Kuiper satellites next week

The mission, dubbed "KA-01" (Kuiper Atlas 1), will be carried out by United Launch Alliance (ULA) using an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

Some 27 satellites will be launched into low Earth orbit at an altitude of 280 miles (450 kilometres).

Project Kuiper’s first-generation satellite constellation will consist of more than 3,200 low Earth orbit satellites.

Amazon has secured over 80 launches, each adding dozens of satellites to the network.

Rajeev Badyal, vice president of Project Kuiper said: “We’ve designed some of the most advanced communications satellites ever built, and every launch expands our network’s capacity and coverage.

“This will be the first time we fly our final satellite design and deploy so many at once. No matter the mission’s outcome, it’s just the beginning, and we’re prepared to learn and adapt for future launches.”

The KA-01 satellites have been upgraded since prototype versions tested in the October 2023 Protoflight mission. Enhancements include improvements to phased array antennas, processors, solar arrays, propulsion systems, and optical inter-satellite links.

Kuiper has also developed a unique dielectric mirror film to minimize the satellites’ visibility from Earth, addressing concerns from astronomers.

The Atlas V rocket will carry the heaviest payload in its history for this mission. To accommodate the load, ULA will use its most powerful configuration, featuring five solid rocket boosters alongside the main booster and a large payload fairing measuring 77 feet (23.5 metres) in height and 16.4 feet (5 metres) in width.

Over the next few years, Kuiper and ULA will execute seven more Atlas V launches and 38 additional launches using ULA’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket. More than 30 additional launches will be conducted in partnership with Arianespace, Blue Origin, and SpaceX.

Following the KA-01 launch, ULA will oversee the deployment sequence from its Advanced Spaceflight Operations Centre. Once the satellites separate from the rocket, Project Kuiper’s team in Redmond, Washington, will assume control.

The satellites will perform automated system activations and use electric propulsion to ascend to their final orbital altitude of 392 miles (630 kilometres), traveling at speeds exceeding 17,000 miles per hour (27,359 km per hour) and orbiting Earth approximately every 90 minutes.

As the satellites complete their orbit-raising process, Project Kuiper will focus on establishing end-to-end network connectivity. This involves relaying internet data from ground infrastructure to the satellites and down to customer terminals.

Project Kuiper plans to ramp up production, processing, and deployment rates in preparation for its next mission, KA-02, which will also launch aboard a ULA Atlas V rocket.

RELATED STORIES

Amazon set to challenge Starlink with UK satellite broadband service

Ofcom proposes updates to satellite filing rules as UK space sector grows

Nokia and Amazon resolve lawsuit with new patent deal