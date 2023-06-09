Empyrion DC breaks ground on its first South Korean data centre

Located in Yangjae-dong, Seocho-gu, the 40MW Gangnam Data Centre (GDC) will be the first new data centre facility to be constructed in the prime Gangnam area in the last decade.

“South Korea is a leader in digital adoption and is a strategic growth market for cloud and enterprise companies,” said Mark Fong, CEO of Empyrion DC.

“We are committed to supporting our customers’ future growth and are delighted to offer sustainable digital infrastructure solutions that can meet their demand for scalability and flexibility in this region.”

Spanning 30,714 sqm in footprint, the nine-storey GDC marks Empyrion DC’s expansion across Asia-Pacific focusing on network-dense locations in key cities. The site will be strategically situated near Seoul’s technology and business hubs and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

GDC will also incorporates a state-of-the-art cooling system and the use of high-efficiency Building Integrated Photovoltaic Panels (BIPV) on its building façade as well as a donation to the Community Chest of Korea to support low-income families in the Seocho district.

The ground-breaking was attended by Eric Teo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the Republic of Korea, and Jun Sung-Soo, the Mayor of the Seocho District Office as well as senior officials from the Seoul Metropolitan Government, and senior executives from Empyrion DC’s investor, Seraya Partners, and the project’s general contractor, Daewoo E&C.

“Singapore and South Korea have long-standing ties in multi-faceted areas, including strong trade and investment links which form the pillar for our close collaboration," said Eric Teo.

"I am pleased to join the ground-breaking ceremony of Empyrion DC’s first data centre in South Korea, which will support new sector growth in the digital economy. I look forward to strengthening our collaboration with South Korea.”