atNorth unveils new Danish data centre with advanced heat reuse

atNorth, has announced its largest data centre to date, DEN02, located in Ølgod, Varde, Denmark.

This state-of-the-art facility will have an initial capacity of 250MW, with plans to scale to several hundred megawatts, catering to the needs of hyperscalers and data-intensive industries.

The DEN02 campus, situated on a 174-hectare greenfield site 40 km from Billund Airport, marks a significant step in atNorth's expansion strategy. The site is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-capacity data solutions, with a strong focus on environmental responsibility.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, atNorth has formed a collaborative agreement with Wa3rm, a leader in circular and bio-based operations.

This partnership will enable the recycling of excess heat generated by the data centre, repurposing it for use in large-scale greenhouses for vegetable production.

The approach not only reduces waste, but also supports sustainable agriculture in the region.

The DEN02 data centre will be equipped to provide heating and hot water to local communities through the district heating supplier.

atNorth is also exploring opportunities to enhance the site's sustainability by attracting renewable energy sources such as wind or solar power in the immediate vicinity.

By integrating these sustainable energy solutions, atNorth aims to minimise the environmental impact of its operations while meeting the growing demand for green data services.

The DEN02 data centre is designed to cater to the specific needs of hyperscalers and enterprises requiring advanced HPC and AI capabilities.

