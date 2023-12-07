atNorth to build heat reuse data centre site in Kouvola

The new site, called FIN04, is located 139km northeast of Helsinki and 52km from the city of Hamina. The project aligns to atNorth’s growth strategy and will be the company’s tenth data centre in the Nordics and its fourth campus in Finland.

“This agreement is yet another hallmark moment for atNorth. Kouvola is a critical location for our next site as we continue to expand and meet the growing demand for high performance services,” said Eyjolfur Magnus Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth.

“We are in ongoing discussions with several AI companies, hyperscalers as well as international organisations requiring High Performance Computing, who see the clear benefit of moving to the Nordics to decarbonise their IT workloads. True to our vision, we are leading the way in future-proofed data centre infrastructure across the Nordics.”

FIN04 will boast a power supply of 60MW in its first phase of development and is due to become ready for operation in the second half of 2025. The site has also the capability have several hundred megawatts of power when fully built. It will cater to both colocation customers and build-to-suit projects.

“Kouvola is a sought-after, sustainable destination. We welcome business investment from responsible companies like atNorth who see the benefit in helping to advance digitalisation in an environmentally responsible way,” said Marita Toikka, Mayor of Kouvola.

“We are excited to collaborate with atNorth to bring innovation, digital competitiveness and sustainability to the forefront.”

The city of Kouvola promotes a circular economy throughout its infrastructure design and architecture. As a result, FIN04 with the city of Kouvola and energy partner, KSS Energia, will feature heat reuse capabilities, enabling the recovery of excess heat from the data centre to be recycled for reuse within the local community.

“We are excited to work with atNorth to implement a heat reuse practice that can serve as an inspiration for other businesses striving to meet sustainability targets and contribute to a better world,” added Marko Riipinen, CEO of KSS Energia.