Novacap launches $1bn digital infrastructure fund for mid-market tech

The Digital Infrastructure Fund I is being backed by investors from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia and plans to make equity investments in lower mid-market companies providing connectivity and data access services backed by existing physical assets.

Pascal Tremblay, president, CEO and managing partner at Novacap, said: “A commitment of this size for a new platform is a testament to our experienced and dedicated team’s track record of helping entrepreneurs build leading companies while delivering sustainable long-term value to all stakeholders,”

Novacap’s new fund has already kicked off investments, backing companies such as INdigital, which is creating next-generation emergency service call systems, and West Communications, a broadband network operator providing high-speed telecom services.

The fund has also backed data centre operator HyScale and the towerco Communications Tower Group.

Ted Mocarski, senior partner and head of Novacap Digital Infrastructure, said: “Strong expertise and deep industry networks are the hallmarks of our sector-focused investment strategies.

“Our dedicated digital infrastructure team, comprised of industry veterans, investors, and entrepreneurs, has the experience to identify and source compelling investment opportunities in the lower mid-market and then help them grow and expand with our operational and strategic expertise.”

