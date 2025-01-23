Novacap launches $1bn digital infrastructure fund for mid-market tech
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Novacap launches $1bn digital infrastructure fund for mid-market tech

Ben Wodecki
January 23, 2025 02:28 PM
A stack of coins set against a digital background, an AI-generated concept symbolizing investment in digital infrastructure

Private equity firm Novacap has launched a new fund to invest more than $1 billion in digital infrastructure projects across North America.

The Digital Infrastructure Fund I is being backed by investors from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia and plans to make equity investments in lower mid-market companies providing connectivity and data access services backed by existing physical assets.

Join us for Metro Connect 2025!

Attend the largest event for digital infrastructure leaders in North America

Pascal Tremblay, president, CEO and managing partner at Novacap, said: “A commitment of this size for a new platform is a testament to our experienced and dedicated team’s track record of helping entrepreneurs build leading companies while delivering sustainable long-term value to all stakeholders,”

Novacap’s new fund has already kicked off investments, backing companies such as INdigital, which is creating next-generation emergency service call systems, and West Communications, a broadband network operator providing high-speed telecom services.

The fund has also backed data centre operator HyScale and the towerco Communications Tower Group.

Ted Mocarski, senior partner and head of Novacap Digital Infrastructure, said: “Strong expertise and deep industry networks are the hallmarks of our sector-focused investment strategies.

“Our dedicated digital infrastructure team, comprised of industry veterans, investors, and entrepreneurs, has the experience to identify and source compelling investment opportunities in the lower mid-market and then help them grow and expand with our operational and strategic expertise.”

RELATED STORIES

Softbank, OpenAI, Oracle & Microsoft back $500bn Stargate AI project

Damac’s Sajwani unveils $20bn investment in US data centres

AI surge driving global data centre market growth: study

Topics

NewsInvestment & FinanceFinancialNorth America
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe