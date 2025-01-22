Softbank, OpenAI, Oracle & Microsoft back $500bn Stargate AI project

According to the company, the move will strengthen America’s leadership in AI, create hundreds of jobs and “generate massive economic benefit for the entire world”.

The initial equity investors in Stargate include SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle and MGX, as lead partners, with SoftBank handling financial responsibilities and OpenAI overseeing operations.

Meanwhile, Softbank CEO, Masayoshi Son, will serve as chairman, the company revealed.

OpenAI also announced Arm, Microsoft, Nvidia and Oracle as key technology partners, working closely to build and operate this computing system.

In a statement, OpenAI said: “As part of Stargate, Oracle, Nvidia and OpenAI will closely collaborate to build and operate this computing system. This builds on a deep collaboration between OpenAI and Nvidia going back to 2016 and a newer partnership between OpenAI and Oracle.

“This also builds on the existing OpenAI partnership with Microsoft. OpenAI will continue to increase its consumption of Azure as OpenAI continues its work with Microsoft with this additional compute to train leading models and deliver great products and services.

“All of us look forward to continuing to build and develop AI—and in particular AGI—for the benefit of all of humanity. We believe that this new step is critical on the path and will enable creative people to figure out how to use AI to elevate humanity.”

