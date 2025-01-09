Zayo Europe names Caroline O'Connor as chief legal officer

O’Connor joined the firm from cloud services provider Six Degrees, where she also served as chief legal officer.

She joins Zayo Europe’s executive committee and will oversee all legal functions across the company, including compliance, risk management, and corporate governance.

“We are delighted to welcome O’Connor to Zayo Europe at such an exciting time in our growth journey,” said Colman Deegan, CEO of Zayo Europe. “Her extensive experience and proven leadership in legal and regulatory matters will be invaluable as we continue to expand and deliver innovative connectivity solutions.”

O’Connor’s extensive experience spans roles including VP and deputy general counsel at Rackspace and over a decade as senior counsel at BT

She is also a trustee at Read Easy UK, a charity that provides free, confidential one-to-one reading coaching for adults.

“I am thrilled to join Zayo Europe, a company renowned for its innovation and commitment to excellence in the connectivity sector,” O’Connor said. “I look forward to working with the talented legal team to support Zayo Europe’s growth and ensure we navigate the regulatory landscape with confidence.”

