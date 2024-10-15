Zayo Europe Expands in Germany with GasLINE Dark Fibre Partnership
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Zayo Europe Expands in Germany with GasLINE Dark Fibre Partnership

Ben Wodecki
October 15, 2024 08:30 AM
German flag flying outside of the Reichstag Building in Berlin, Germany

Zayo Europe has expanded its presence in Europe through a partnership with German dark fibre network supplier GasLINE.

The deal will see Zayo use GasLINE’s national dark ring network, enabling its 400G optical network to reach key German cities, including Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, and Berlin.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


The new network spans more than 3,000km of dark fibre in the region, providing low-latency shortcuts across the country.

“Germany is a strategic market for Zayo Europe and we are delighted to announce our agreement with GasLINE to materially extend our footprint and connect the major cities there,” said Colman Deegan, CEO at Zayo Europe.

“This follows our acquisition of Globalways last year and is another step in our expansion into Europe’s largest market.

The deal with GasLINE follows its work on a direct shortcut from Berlin to Frankfurt, offering a low-latency path to major European financial hubs.

“Our customer, Zayo Europe, is expanding its business in the German market, using our dark fibre network to power its nationwide ring and further routes,” said Wolfram Rinner, managing director at GasLINE.

“GasLINE is proud to be supporting Zayo Europe with its huge German dark fibre-ring, which is connecting eleven metropolises and hubs.”

RELATED STORIES

Zayo Europe carve out: ‘nothing is going to change,’ says CEO

Zayo Group carves out European business

Zayo Group appoints new European CEO

Topics

NewsFibreDark FibreGasLINE
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe