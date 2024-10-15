Zayo Europe Expands in Germany with GasLINE Dark Fibre Partnership

The deal will see Zayo use GasLINE’s national dark ring network, enabling its 400G optical network to reach key German cities, including Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, and Berlin.

The new network spans more than 3,000km of dark fibre in the region, providing low-latency shortcuts across the country.

“Germany is a strategic market for Zayo Europe and we are delighted to announce our agreement with GasLINE to materially extend our footprint and connect the major cities there,” said Colman Deegan, CEO at Zayo Europe.

“This follows our acquisition of Globalways last year and is another step in our expansion into Europe’s largest market.

The deal with GasLINE follows its work on a direct shortcut from Berlin to Frankfurt, offering a low-latency path to major European financial hubs.

“Our customer, Zayo Europe, is expanding its business in the German market, using our dark fibre network to power its nationwide ring and further routes,” said Wolfram Rinner, managing director at GasLINE.

“GasLINE is proud to be supporting Zayo Europe with its huge German dark fibre-ring, which is connecting eleven metropolises and hubs.”

