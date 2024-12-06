Yondr Group marks milestone in 40MW Frankfurt data centre project

Some 20MW were handed over to customers, with the company achieving the milestone in just 20 months — with two more phases of its four-phase schedule still to go.

Peter Hill, VP of design construction for EMEA at Yondr, said: “Germany is a very dynamic market, with 1.2 GW of capacity fully built, and a number of projects set to add to that capacity over the next couple of years, including our Bischofsheim facility.

“This data centre has been built to provide exceptional resilience, while also delivering on our client’s goals for sustainability and operational efficiency. Achieving our first RFS milestone in Frankfurt adds to a busy year for Yondr, with more on the horizon.”

Plans for the site were first unveiled back in 2021 , marking Yondr’s entry into Frankfurt.

The Bischofsheim data centre complies with the stringent rules of Germany’s Energy Efficiency Act (EnEfG), which forces sites to use renewable energy for 50% of the asset’s electricity consumption — rising to 100% renewables from January 1 2027.

The building features a solar PV installation on the roof, along with a green wall, with the site also offering charging points for electric vehicles.

Yondr said the site’s location in the FLAPD market (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin) makes it a viable location for customers, providing capacity for Germany’s financial capital and a major technology hub.

“We are proud to contribute to Frankfurt’s reputation as a critical location in the FLAP market,” said Ailish McDonnell, development director at Yondr Group. “This data centre reflects our desire to expand and invest further in the German market.”

Yondr’s German milestone adds to its growing list of global projects, having recently secured the green light to create a 100MW capacity site in London .

