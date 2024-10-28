DigitalBridge to acquire Yondr Group

The acquisition, expected to close in early 2025, strengthens DigitalBridge’s support for high-demand digital services driven by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud adoption, and ongoing digital transformation worldwide.

Yondr specialises in sustainable data centres for large technology clients, with over 420MW of data capacity committed and further expansion potential to exceed 1GW. This acquisition will allow Yondr to continue expanding globally while leveraging DigitalBridge’s extensive expertise and resources.

“Yondr’s assets and strong relationships with leading hyperscale clients align with DigitalBridge’s vision to support the future of digital infrastructure,” said Jon Mauck, senior managing director at DigitalBridge.

“Yondr enhances our existing data centre portfolio and strengthens our ability to support hyperscalers. Together, we are well-positioned to capitalise on the increasing demand for hyperscale data centres – fuelled by AI, cloud computing, and the ongoing digital transformation across industries.”

Operating independently within DigitalBridge’s portfolio, Yondr will continue to develop high-capacity, sustainable data centre solutions for its clients, backed by long-term revenue streams from investment-grade clients.

Citi acted as Yondr’s financial advisor with legal support from White & Case LLP, while DigitalBridge engaged Linklaters for legal advice, Deloitte for financial and tax due diligence, Ramboll for technical guidance, and Nomura for financing.

