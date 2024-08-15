Yondr Group gets green light for third data centre at London campus

Yondr Group has received planning approval for the construction of a third facility on its London campus in Slough.

Situated on the site of a former paint factory, this new data centre will follow the first facility, completed in July, and the second, which is currently under construction.

The new building will form part of Yondr’s ambitious plan to create a campus with over 100MW capacity.

In developing this project, Yondr has closely collaborated with Slough Borough Council and the Canal & River Trust to design a building that not only meets the technical needs of a modern data centre but also enhances the local environment.

Subscribe today for free

Yondr successfully integrated a green wall into the building's facade, supported by an independent structure. This green wall, facing the canal, will offer both visual and acoustic benefits, while also promoting biodiversity in the area.

Energy efficiency is a key focus of Yondr’s design for this BREEAM ‘Very Good’ rated facility, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainability and its goal of achieving carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

Solar panels will be installed on the building’s roof, and the facility will feature industry-leading power utilisation efficiency (PUE).

Carl Fisher, Yondr’s design director for EMEA, stated: “The design of the third building on our London campus incorporates the lessons learned from the previous two projects. We’ve addressed challenges to create an exceptional data centre design that sets a new benchmark for environmental best practices in the sector.”

He added, “This approved design will enhance canal-side walks, protect the canal, and improve vistas and access for local residents while delivering an energy-efficient and resilient data centre.”