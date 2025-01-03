Vodafone Spain, MasOrange to form Europe's largest fibre network company

Having signed a non-binding agreement to work together last July , the pair have committed to creating a joint fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network in what could become the largest FibreCo in Europe.

According to a statement, the proposed FibreCo would cover 12.2 million sites across the country, providing FTTH services to over 4.5 million Vodafone Spain and MasOrange customers.

Subscribe today for free

Eamonn O’Hare, CEO and chair of Zegona, Vodafone Spain’s parent company, said: “Entering this FibreCo partnership with MasOrange, alongside our recently announced agreements with Telefonica, transforms Vodafone Spain’s fixed line strategy.

The combination will give guaranteed access to a future-proof all-fibre national network with attractive economic terms and will enable substantial cost savings across the business.”

The as-yet-unnamed fibre company will see MasOrange hold 50% ownership and Zegona 10%.

The pair are looking for a third-party “financial investor” to join them, which would hold a 40% share in the proposed FibreCo. The companies suggested initial interest from prospective investors was “strong”.

“We expect [the] FibreCo to be a highly valued asset commanding a significant valuation premium,” a Zegona statement reads.

The FibreCo’s formation is subject to regulatory approval, with its completion along with the addition of a third-party investor is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2025.

Zegona’s deal with MasOrange adds to the contract it signed with Telefonica to create a new fibre network company .

“Monetising these two FibreCos is expected to deliver very significant Zegona proceeds, generating the ability to reduce leverage and provide a return of capital to shareholders,” O’Hare added.

RELATED STORIES

MasOrange and Vodafone Spain team up on new fibreco

Telefónica, MasOrange, Vodafone launch Open Gateway API lab to drive innovation