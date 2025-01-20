Trump names Olivia Trusty as new FCC Commissioner, cementing GOP majority

Trusty boasts extensive experience in public services, most recently serving as a director on the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Her appointment gives the Republicans a three to two majority at the FCC. Brendan Carr, the GOP’s senior-most commissioner was elevated to FCC chair by Trump, replacing Jessica Rosenworcel , leaving a vacant seat.

Subscribe today for free

“[Trusty] has had a distinguished career already on Capital Hill and in the private sector,” Carr said in a statement. “Her extensive knowledge, public sector experience, and keen intellect will serve together to deliver great results for the American people.”

Among her prior roles, Trusty previously worked for Verizon as a senior consultant covering public policy, law, and security.

She’s also supporting lawmakers as a legislative assistant, including Congressman Bob Latta; and Roger Wicker and the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet, respectively.

Gary Bolton, president and CEO of the Fibre Broadband Association applauded the appointment, saying: “Trusty has a proven record of public service and expertise working on issues critical to advancing broadband for all Americans that support economic growth and technological advancement.

“The fibre broadband industry looks forward to working with her, and we urge the US Senate to expeditiously confirm her.”

Tom Reid, chief legal officer at Comcast said: “We look forward to working with [Trusty] and with the full FCC to address the nation’s crucial communication needs including broadband investment and deregulation. We applaud President Trump on this strong choice.”

RELATED STORIES

What Trump's return means for AI, connectivity & tech policy