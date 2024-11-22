FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel announces departure

Rosenworcel will depart the organisation on 20 January 2025, the same day Donald Trump will begin his second term as US President.

In a statement, she said: “Serving at the Federal Communications Commission has been the honor of a lifetime, especially my tenure as Chair and as the first woman in history to be confirmed to lead this agency.

“I want to thank President Biden for entrusting me with the responsibility to guide the FCC during a time when communications technology is a part of every aspect of civic and commercial life. Taking the oath of office on the street outside of the agency during the height of the pandemic, when so much of our day-to-day moved online, made clear how important the work of the FCC is and how essential it is for us to build a digital future that works for everyone.

“I am proud to have served at the FCC alongside some of the hardest working and dedicated public servants I have ever known.”

Subscribe today for free

She added: “Together, we accomplished seemingly impossible feats like setting up the largest broadband affordability program in history—which led to us connecting more than 23 million households to high-speed internet, connecting more than 17 million students caught in the homework gap to hotspots and other devices as learning moved online, putting national security and public safety matters with communications front and centre before the agency, and launching the first-ever Space Bureau to support United States leadership in the new Space Age.

“I also want to thank my husband, daughter, and son for their support throughout my time at the FCC. Public service is not without sacrifice, and I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and rescue pup in the days ahead.”

Rosenworcel has served as FCC Chair since 2021, coinciding with the start of Joe Biden's presidency. She originally joined the organisation in 2012 and was re-confirmed by the U.S. Senate for additional terms in 2017 and 2021.

Meanwhile, her successor has been announced as Commissioner Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Trump earlier this week as the next FCC Chair.

In November 2022, Carr called for a nationwide ban on TikTok, citing its connections to the Chinese government, he has also opposed the Biden administration's $100 billion broadband investment proposal.

RELATED STORIES

US court reverses FCC’s municipal broadband win

Trump blocks FCC member after row over free speech