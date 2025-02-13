Brendan Carr
-
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s probe into Comcast’s DEI practices marks the latest growing shift away from inclusivity as a new political world takes control.
-
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr revealed that the agency is considering auctioning off more C-band spectrum.
-
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr has thrown out a Biden administration proposal that would have regulated broadband providers' ability to ‘bulk bill’ — where building owners could negotiate directly with ISPs on services for their entire building.
-
President Trump has revoked President Biden’s AI Executive Order as part of a day-one purge of his predecessor’s policies.
-
President Donald Trump has appointed Olivia Trusty as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s newest commissioner.
-
Capacity explores Trump's tech agenda, from CHIPS Act to FCC shakeups and AI policy reversals
Forthcoming events
-
Capacity Middle East 202610 - 12 February 2026 (9 February - Pre-event day)
-
ITW Asia 20253-4 December, Singapore
-
Capacity Europe 202521 - 23 October, London
-
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced her departure.
-
President-Elect Donald Trump has turned to Brendan Carr to lead the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
Forthcoming events
Datacloud Asia 2025 co-located with ITW Asia
3 DECEMBER - 4 DECEMBER 2025 Singapore, Singapore